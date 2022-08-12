The F Word comes to Downstage in 2023. Performances run February 9 - February 19, 2023. This is a World Premiere presented by Alberta Theatre Projects.

FAT. How does that word make you feel? Society tells us to deflect, avoid and distance

ourselves from FAT. We're in the midst of a revolution to unearth the deeply ingrained shame, blame and fear associated with fatness. Fairytales, lectures, dance, and song are infused with wild whimsy in The F Word. Creator-performers Keshia Cheesman and Bianca Miranda explore their friendship as two fat women on a journey to self-acceptance and fat liberation. They confront fatphobia, diet culture, and the intersection of fatness with race in this powerful, playfully political pop-art piece.