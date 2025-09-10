THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Haunts Vertigo Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vertigo Theatre will present The Brothers Paranormal by Prince Gomolvilas, a chilling blend of mystery, comedy, and horror running September 27–October 26, 2025. Previews are September 27–October 1, with the official opening set for October 2 at 7:30 p.m.

In the play, ghost sightings are on the rise across the country. Brothers Max and Visarut seize the opportunity to launch a paranormal investigation business, but business is nonexistent—until their first customer arrives with a terrifying case. A spirit appears to be haunting a couple for reasons no one can explain. As the brothers dig deeper, supernatural events unfold, forcing everyone to question what is real and what is imagined.

Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus said, “I love a good scare. But, more than that, I love a good scare that comes from a great story and that makes you care for the people involved. That way, the scares feel earned and justified, not just there to jump start your motor. I adore those experiences in live theatre and The Brothers Paranormal does this beautifully.”

The cast features Daniel Fong as Max, Aaron Refugio as Visarut, Heidi Damayo as Jai, Carolyn Fe as Tasanee, Jamillah Ross as Delia, and Ray Strachan as Felix.

The production is directed by Esther Jun with assistant direction by Kodie Rollan. The creative team includes Scott Reid (set design), John Iglesias (costume design), Ajay Badoni (lighting design), and Alixandra Cowman (sound design and composition). Additional credits include fight direction by Laryssa Yanchak, assistant set design by Patrick O’Neill, cultural and dialect consultation by Wararat (Cherry) Koetruambun, and stage management by Sara Turner, Michael Luong, and Nicole Oscar.

Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit vertigotheatre.com.

