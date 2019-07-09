THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Play at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre

"Let us celebrate what it is to be an Addams" as Front Row Centre Players present The Addams Family, running at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre Sept. 20 through Oct. 5, 2019.

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The musical features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Jeremy Walker directs Front Row Centre Players' production, with Stefanie Barnfather music directing and Stephen Welch choreographing the musical.

The production's creative team is rounded out by Charlene Brydges (Assistant Director), Vicki Trask (Assistant Choreographer), Darren Stewart (Producer), Dee Kern (Stage Manager), Ian McClellan (Lighting Design), Mitch Tukkimaki (Set Design), Karen Walker (Costume Design), Meghan Skeet (Prop Design), Ross Wilson (Sound Design), Jesse Beilman (Hair Design), Inderjit Dhanjal (Makeup Design), Jessica Jones (Assistant Stage Manager), Michelle LeBlanc (Costume Assistant), Neil West (Orchestra Conductor), Don Kuchinski (Rehearsal Pianist).

The cast features: Quinn Lazenby as "Gomez Addams," Ginette Simonot as "Morticia Addams," Ben Coburger as "Uncle Fester," Chelsea Friesen as "Grandma," Samantha Carson as "Wednesday Addams," Aubrey Baux as "Pugsley Addams," Matthew McPhail as "Lurch," Gavin Logan as "Mal Beineke," Christie Menzo as "Alice Beineke," David Grof as "Lucas Beineke" and Janos Zeller as "U/S Mal." The Addams Ancestors include: Lisa Auton, Devon Bauer, Harrison Bentley, Kerrick Chavarria, Gad Ittay Gijon, Hailey McLeod, Madison McNees, Sara Me., Andrew Russell, George Thomson, Holly Walker and David Valentin Zapien Mercado.

For more information and tickets to The Addams Family, tap here.





