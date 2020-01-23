Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar Return To The Festival Place Stage

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar return to the Festival Place stage on February 13th with steam rolling momentum to deliver their signature high energy "soul revue" show.

While Martin is a powerhouse unto herself, it's the soul-melting harmonies achieved with her co-vocalists that produce the energy and pure neuron-tingling magic that has delighted audiences around the world. The group have already racked up several Maple Blues Award nominations for "Album of the Year," "Songwriter of the Year," and "Vocalist of the Year" and were nominated for "Blues Album of the Year" at the 2019 JUNO Awards.

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar at Festival Place
Thursday, February 13, 2020
100 Festival Way
Sherwood Park, Alberta

Tickets for Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar are $31-35 and are available through the Festival Place Box Office (780-449-3378), online at festivalplace.ab.ca or at Ticketmaster.ca.



