PERIL IN THE ALPS to be Presented at Vertigo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vertigo Theatre will present PERIL IN THE ALPS by Steven Dietz, based in part on Agatha Christie's "Poirot Investigates". November 15 - December 14, 2025.

Bella Duveen has vanished, and Arthur Hastings can think of no one better to find his sister-in-law than his good friend Hercule Poirot - a master sleuth who has saved Bella once before. Coincidentally, Poirot has just taken on a missing persons case that seems eerily similar - are they connected? And how are these disappearances intertwined with past mysteries that have already been solved? With the suspicion of a greater scheme at play, Poirot must travel to the snow-capped Alps, where the famed Belgian detective may finally meet his match. Six actors bring to life dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects in this diabolically funny mystery romp.

Vertigo Theatre Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus says "I love a good comedy that is also smart. Agatha Christie's brilliance, paired with Dietz's wit and sense of pacing and rhythm, makes for an enthralling evening of mystery theatre. As we are coming into the holiday season, PERIL IN THE ALPS is the perfect chestnut. Romance, wit, nostalgia, and a puzzle to be solved that comes out right in the end. Exactly what we all want this time of year."

PERIL IN THE ALPS features Graham Percy as Hercule Poirot, Austin Halarewich as Hastings, Tyrell Crews as Man One, Linda Kee as Woman One, Heidi Damayo as Woman Two, Aidan Laudersmith as Man Two.

PERILIN THE ALPS is written by Steven Dietz, Directed by Clare Preuss, Set & Costume Design by Hanne Loosen, Lighting Design by Anton deGroot, Sound Design and Composition by Peter Moller, Fight Direction by Brianna Johnston, Assistant Set and Costume Design by Deneane Osmond, Voice and Dialect Coach Betty Moulton, Stage Management by Naomi Esau, Ashley Rees, Kai Hall.

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More