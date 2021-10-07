Quest Theatre to Present HELLO FRIEND

Quest Theatre will welcome audiences to come and discover the magic of theatre in their safe outdoor public performances of Hello Friend, a 15-minute play that uses theatrical masks, physical storytelling, and music to explore themes of resiliency, imagination, adaptability and friendship. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Hello Friend will be popping up on October 22 & 29th at Art Park at cSPACE King Edward.

Hello Friend is a short whimsical hunt for friendship as our hero encounters three fascinating characters on his journey - but will any of them match our youngster's capacity for imagination?

"Like many artists, we are longing to get back to live performance. We are excited that we can offer a safe outdoor experience to young people in schools and families in communities. We are experts at lifting spirits and we delight in doing so," said Nikki Loach, Quest Theatre's

Artistic Director.

"It is a revelation for us to be able to articulate the impact live theatre adventures can have on young people not just as bringing joy, sparking imaginations, or indeed living a creative life, but as promoting much needed support for children's health and wellness in our current

climate."

HELLO FRIEND CREATIVE TEAM

Created by Nikki Loach, Leda Davies, Matthew McKinney, Jason Mancini, and Meredith

Johnson.

Nikki Loach - Creator/Director/Sound & Set Design

Kate Braidwood - Mask Design and Creation

Loïc Lacroix Hoy - Mask Dressing Design

Amelia Newbert - Sound Consultant and Technical Support

Emma Slunt - Stage Manager

Matthew McKinney - Creator/Performer (Buddy/Old Man/Alex)

Jason Mancini - Creator/Performer (Ethan)

Dates: Friday October 22nd and 29th

Location: Location: Art Park at cSPACE King Edward

#125, 1721 - 29th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB, T2T 6T7

Times: 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM

Play duration: 15 min

Cost: Free (donations accepted at www.questtheatre.org)

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Quest Theatre has a health & safety plan approved by the Canadian Actors Equity Association and in-line with AHS guidelines covering COVID-19 protocols as well as outdoor theatre

considerations. If any performance is deemed unsafe by our stage manager, Quest reserves the right to cancel or postpone for the safety of all involved.

Audience members must comply with current gathering restrictions or distancing protocols and are welcome (but not required) to wear masks.

For more information, please visit https://www.questtheatre.org/hello-friend