Quest Theatre is now running PD Drama Camps for kids ages 9 - 12 at cSPACE King Edward, where they'll get the chance to try their hand at clowning, stage combat, mask, puppetry, musical theatre and improvisation on selected PD days throughout the school year.

The first session on November 22 focuses on clowning: a classic form of theatre that never gets old. Students will explore beginner clowning techniques of status, character, and plot development sure to have them all in stitches. The day includes a Daily Demo: a short sharing of the silly, ridiculous and brilliant highlights of the day. And of course, every child receives their own red nose!

"Having taught the creative process of theatre making with children in schools and in our summer drama camps for over 27 years we are so thrilled to finally be in a location that can support PD days adventures! cSPACE has been our home for less than three years and it has changed the way we connect with the public. Children in our PD day adventures will have the opportunity to return for an hour on Saturday and volunteer their creative talents to share short performances during the cSPACE Farmers and Makers Market." says Nikki Loach, Artistic Director of Quest Theatre.

Quest is offering PD Drama Days at the introductory price of $55 per child, or $50 when registering two or more friend or family members. The fee includes before and after care from 8.30-9am & 4-5pm, theatrics with a professional artist from 9am-4pm, a Quest Theatre t-shirt, lunchtime supervision, outdoor time and a Daily Demo to show off your new skills.

DATES & TOPICS

Friday November 22, 2019 - Clowning - This creative day focuses on clowning: a classic form of theatre that never gets old - especially for this age group! Students will explore beginner clowning techniques of status, character, and plot development sure to have them all in stitches. Other drama games and outdoor time included. The day includes a Daily Demo: a short sharing of the silly, ridiculous and brilliant highlights of the day. And of course, every child receives their own red nose!

Friday January 31, 2020 - Stage Combat - Using wooden swords especially made for youngsters, and simple tricks of the trade in hand to hand combat, students will create their own routines with a partner. Discipline, safety, and teamwork are demanded of students as they work out and break down the choreography of creating a good fight. As always, outdoor time, other drama games and a Daily Demo of their work are all included.

Friday March 20, 2020 - Mask & Puppetry - Bring out the non-verbal expression of your kid as they explore the whimsical effects of mask and puppets. Make a tape and paper puppet and explore how to bring it to life. Discover how different masks can interact with different ways of moving to make unique characters. Outdoor time and other drama introductory games included. Share your solo work at the day's end Daily Demo with caregivers.

Monday April 27, 2020 - Song & Dance - If you suspect your child might enjoy singing a new tune while they perfect a little dance routine this class is a fun introduction. Students will collaborate to incorporate original ideas in this energetic, musical day. No previous experience necessary. Outdoor time and other drama introductory games are included. And what kind of song and dance class would it be with out a Daily Demo of our big finale created and learned in just one day!

Friday May 15, 2020 - Improvisation - Students will play games that encourage story creation, character development, imaginative dialogue, quick thinking, and teamwork. Other drama games and outdoor time help to build fun and friendships within the group. The day includes a Daily Demo: a short sharing of the ridiculous, organic and brilliant highlights of the day. Sign up for a low commitment day and see if your child enjoys theatrical play.

All PD Drama Days take place at Quest Theatre's rehearsal hall at: cSPACE King Edward, Suite #325, 1721 29 Ave SW, Calgary

REGISTRATION is available online at www.questtheatre.org or by calling 403-264-8575





