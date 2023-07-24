PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION Comes to Calgary Phil in September

The performance is set for 16 September 2023.
POPULAR
Be transported by the Calgary Phil on a journey through orchestral sound! Music Director Rune Bergmann is your guide in Modest Mussorgsky’s splendid instrumental showcase, Pictures at an Exhibition, as well as Ludwig van Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 — a tale of darkness to light. Plus, the premiere of a new work by composer John Estacio celebrating the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus’s 60th anniversary.
BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3
ESTACIO Calgary Phil Commission (World Premiere)
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition
RUNE BERGMANN conductor
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC CHORUS
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Videos
|You're A Good Man Charlie Brown
Stage West (6/30-9/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You