Molly Johnson Will Appear Live In Calgary Next Week

JazzYYC announces the 7:00 p.m. first show at King Eddy with Molly Johnson is sold out and tickets are available for the 9:30 p.m. second show.



Each show consists of one concert set.

"We are grateful for the support of the Calgary music scene," says JazzYYC Artistic Director Kodi Hutchinson. "Audiences are craving live music and we're delighted to be able to present Molly Johnson at King Eddy. Some tickets still remain for the 9:30 p.m. show at King Eddy."

Molly Johnson's voice evokes the aura of dark, smoky nightclubs of a bygone era. It speaks to an emotional depth that few vocalists in any genre ever reach. Like the woman behind it, it is a voice filled with humour, joy, surprise, sassiness and of course, love.

A highly respected philanthropist and Officer to the Order of Canada, she has raised millions of dollars for people living with HIV/AIDS with her own Kumbaya Foundation and many other charitable organizations that she supports. Molly also hosted a weekend morning program on CBC Radio 2 for five years. In 2016, Molly launched the Kensington Market Jazz Festival, which fills the colourful and vibrant area of Toronto with over 400 Canadian musicians performing 150+ shows over one weekend in September to over 5000 enthusiastic music fans.

Molly Johnson - Vocals

Robi Botos - Grand Piano

Mike Downes - Bass

Davide Di Renzo - Drums

JazzYYC is Calgary's jazz collaborative, supporting jazz year-round. Whether you're a jazz musician, a die-hard jazz fan or a jazz dabbler, we have something for you. Calgary's jazz scene is exciting and plentiful where you can find jazz in clubs, restaurants, coffee shops and theatres. If you're looking for the ultimate music education, jazz is your best bet. Jazz combines the best of book smarts and street smarts and is one of the most requested music choices for Calgary's corporate and special events. JazzYYC offers yearly concerts, three festivals (Summer, Canadian and International Jazz Days), and co-presents concerts totaling a remarkable 250+ shows each year. Our website encourages jazz musicians to get a gig, post a gig, and then we support and promote them through our weekly newsletter and social media channels. JazzYYC encourages community partnership and education programs for young jazz musicians throughout the city with our Youth Lab Band.