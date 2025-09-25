LEWIS & TOLKIEN Brings Literary Legends To The Stage In Calgary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fire Exit Theatre and Hit & Myth Productions will co-present the Canadian premiere of Lewis & Tolkien by Dean Batali, an intimate new play that explores the profound and complex friendship between two of the 20th century’s most beloved authors — C.S. Lewis (The Chronicles of Narnia) and J.R.R. Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings). Performances run October 15–26, 2025, at Engineered Air Theatre.

Set in Oxford in 1963, Lewis & Tolkien brings to life the powerful dialogues, philosophical debates, and creative struggles that shaped their iconic works. Through moments of camaraderie, conflict, faith, and imagination, audiences will witness the bond that inspired Middle-earth and Narnia—and how it was tested by fame, war, and personal convictions.

“The chance to bring the characters of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien to life is a rare and exciting opportunity,” said Joel Cochrane, Hit & Myth Production’s Artistic Producer, who also plays Lewis. “We know their work, but what do we know about them? Did they inspire and challenge each other? Lewis & Tolkien is an extraordinary glimpse into the personal lives of these two literary giants.”

Directed by Aaron Coates, the production stars Cochrane as Lewis and Duval Lang as Tolkien. The script, blending historical fact with theatrical storytelling, draws from letters, essays, and recorded conversations between the authors, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the world of the Inklings—the literary group that also included Charles Williams and Owen Barfield—whose late-night discussions over pints helped shape modern fantasy literature.

Val Lieske, Fire Exit Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director, added: “The story of these two men who laughed and fought and encouraged and critiqued and loved each other imperfectly could not be more relevant for today. May they inspire us to dare to debate fiercely over our beliefs all the while enjoying a pint and each other’s company.”

