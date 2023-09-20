CLOTHING Comes to Swallow-a-Bicycle Theatre

Performances run October 5 - 14.

Sep. 20, 2023

Swallow-a-Bicycle Theatre will explore the intricacies and contradictions of fashion with its new show Clothing running from October 5 - 14, 2023 at Good Thrift (next to Good Neighbour Community Market). 

“Everyone wears clothing! It’s so ubiquitous that we often don’t think about everything that went into it - materials, labour, travel across staggering distances, and so much more,” says Mark Hopkins, co-creator of Clothing, Co-Artistic Director of Swallow-a-Bicycle Theatre. “This show unwraps some of the hidden complexities of clothing, and invites us to rethink our relationships with the things that we wear.” 

Clothing is a personalized participatory experience curated for 10 audience members at a time. The Clothing team built a survey for participants to fill out prior to the experience, allowing them to create a fashion journey tailored to each audience member's unique tastes. The duration of the experience changes depending on audience responses but ranges from 60-90 minutes.

Dates & Times:

Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 6 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 8 at 2 pm

Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 pm

Friday, October 13 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 pm

Clothing is co-created by Barbara England, Bianca Guimarães and Mark Hopkins, with mentorship support from Fernanda Eugenio. The show's creation was informed by the methodology Modo Operativo_AND, which Fernanda originated. 




