Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Launches Leadership Programs in 2026 and Beyond

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has announced a lineup of leadership training and development programs for 2026 and beyond that weave together its three pillars: Indigenous Leadership, Cultural Leadership, and Convening and Summits. As a world-leading post-secondary institution dedicated to arts, leadership, Indigenous culture, and mountain culture in the Canadian Rockies, Banff Centre invites leaders at any career stage working with Indigenous communities and organizations as well as the arts and culture sector to apply or register today.

“We've been working diligently and intentionally on the evolution of Leadership programming at Banff Centre, and we're excited to share some important updates—both in terms of our strategic direction and the frameworks guiding our work.” - Mark Wold, Executive Director, Leadership at Banff Centre

In a public webinar on Wednesday, October 8, Wold was joined by Simon Ross, Director, Indigenous Leadership and Geneviève Cimon, Director, Cultural Leadership to announce their upcoming programs. That webinar is now available to view on Banff Centre's YouTube page.

As explored through the webinar, both Indigenous Leadership and Cultural Leadership programs are now based on the Right Relations and Wise Practices model with seven elements of success that each underpin the development of training and skill development programs:

Identity and culture

Leadership

Strategic vision and planning

Governance and management

Accountability and stewardship

Performance evaluation

Collaborations, partnerships, and external relationships

By moving from “best practices” to Wise Practices, Cultural Leadership programs at Banff Centre are now building upon the foundation of over 50 years of Indigenous Leadership training at the institution. By completing a program in each of the seven Wise Practices, participants can earn the Certificate of Indigenous Leadership, Governance, and Management Excellence or the Banff Centre Certificate of Distinction in Cultural Leadership.

Convening and Summits, the third pillar of programming, consists of invited summits and research events to act as a research and development engine, feeding insights directly into Banff Centre's core Leadership and Arts programming.

“Our core programming in Indigenous Leadership, particularly those that build toward the Certificate, are well-established and proven to foster important skills, knowledge, awareness, and confidence in our alumni. But we are constantly looking at what gaps still exist in nation-building, which is why our programming isn't complete without ongoing faculty and Elder gatherings to guide new programs like Dreaming Forward: Exploring Pathways to Child Welfare Jurisdiction.” - Simon Ross, Director, Indigenous Leadership at Banff Centre

“By grounding our programs in the Seven Wise Practices and Right Relations, we're embracing a model of leadership rooted in values, relationships, and community—one that reflects the wisdom of Indigenous approaches to nation building and renewal. Leadership in the arts can often feel isolating, but it doesn't have to be. Through our Cultural Leadership Programs, we're creating spaces where cultural leaders can connect, reflect, and collaborate. These opportunities to build community and share wisdom not only make leadership less lonely, they make it far more impactful.” - Geneviève Cimon, Director, Cultural Leadership at Banff Centre

Highlights include:

Dreaming Forward: Exploring Pathways to Child Welfare Jurisdiction – January 2026, November 2026, March 2027 This Indigenous Leadership program invites a diverse group of participants for learning and discussion focused on Indigenous child welfare, using the concept of Dreaming Forward: encourage individuals to think beyond their current circumstances and challenges to create a vision for a better future for Indigenous children, families, and communities.



Calling Our Spirits Home: Indigenous Women in Leadership – May 2026, September 2026 This popular Indigenous Leadership program returns to empower women to reconnect with their true selves, transform challenges into strengths, and embrace their responsibilities, well-being, and abundance through land-based learning, culture, and ceremonies and guidance from Elders.



Related-world Strategic Planning – April 2026, February 2027 This Indigenous Leadership program explores techniques and steps in creating, implementing, and evaluating strategic plans from an Indigenous lens that views these plans as part of the everyday: intergenerational, international, inter-species.



Cultural Leadership: Reflecting Forward with Wise Practices – January 2026, November 2026 The first program in Banff Centre's revised Cultural Leadership model explores leadership through the lens of Indigenous wise practices, right relations, deep listening, self-inquiry, and leadership as a means, not a destination.



Governance & Financial Resilience: Executive Tools for a Changing Sector – March 2026 Rooted in the intersection of governance and financial strategy, this Cultural Leadership program delivers practical tools and critical insights to help build resilient, values-driven organizations.



Partnerships in the Arts: Building Resilient Cultural Ecosystems – May 2026 This Cultural Leadership program, offered in partnership with the UK-based Partnership Brokers Association, will enable participants to explore ethical partnering, interest holder alignment, and strategies for long-term impact to design and lead high-performing partnerships across public, private, nonprofit, and community sectors.



To find out about all upcoming Arts programs at Banff Centre, visit banffcentre.ca/programs.

