Bring It On: The Musical comes to the Rawlinson Main Stage on May 21. The cheer-filled celebration of ambition, teamwork and finding your voice is inspired by the hit film by Jessica Bendinger. The Tony Award nominated musical from the minds of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody), an Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q) is having it's Canadian premiere at the hands of Artistic Director Jennifer Brewin. Her team includes musical director Mateo Chavez Lewis, Choroegraphter Julio Fuentes (Schmigadoon, Season 1 & 2 - AppleTV+) and designers Kaitlin Hickey, Orion Paradis, Celeste Pinder and Leigh Ann Vardy, as they invite you into a world of aerial stunts, heartfelt rivalries, and razor sharp characters.

Set in the cutthroat world of high school cheerleading, Bring It On follows cheer captain Campbell as she's unexpectedly redistricted to a rival school and must navigate a new social landscape, a very different cheer culture, and questions of who she really wants to be. Together with Dance Captain Danielle, they must team up to navigate self-discovery, cultural clashes, and climb the pyramid to come out on top together.

Known for it's explosive choreography and dynamic score - blending pop, hip-hop and musical theatre - Bring It On: The Musical is a crow-pleasing spectacle that dares to defy gravity. Director Jennifer Brewin, brings bold vision and heart to this physically demanding and emotionally rich production.

For it's Canadian premiere, Campbell will be performed by Berkley Silverman (Beetlejuice (Girl Scout/Lydia Cover), Paw Patrol (Everest) and Danielle will be performed by Chariz Faulmino (Frozen (Anna), The Invisible (Madeleine Barre).

The stellar ensemble cast includes breakout performers from across Canada, each bringing unique flair and powerful vocals to the stage: Josh Calabio, Kenni Chomyn, Alyssa Jane Crockett, Sarah Dowling, Rashaun Ellis, Bryce Johnson, Beatrice Kwan Nestor Lozano Junior, Johan Malolos, Ha'Keena Maneso, Ryan Maschke, Olivier Ouellet, Brian Ross, Ashley St. John, Mark Sinongco, Christina Smith and Michelle Yu.

Performances begin May 21 and run through June 15th at the Globe Theatr's Rawlinson Main Stage. Bring It On: The Musical promises a night of pure theatrical adrenaline. Come for the cheer stunts, stay for the soul - this show is guaranteed to bring down the house.

