Zoë Van Tieghem To Return To The Green Room 42 With OUT OF THE BOX

Zoë Van Tieghem will return to The Green Room 42 on June 18th, at 9:30 PM with her new show about her journey to becoming a lesbian who sings about being a lesbian. Music Direction and accompaniment by Julianne Merrill.

Zoë Van Tieghem (she/her) has performed her sold-out solo shows at The Green Room 42 and The Birdland Theater, and has performed at 54Below, Le Poisson Rouge, The Duplex, Bowery Poetry Club, Don't Tell Mama, and opened for Blondie at the Bearsville Theater in the Hudson Valley, NY. @vantieghemzoe

JULIANNE MERRILL

(she/her) Broadway: A Strange Loop, Some Like it Hot, Harmony, How to Dance in Ohio. Off-Broadway: The Lonely Few, White Girl in Danger. Regional: Galileo, Hippest Trip - The Soul Train Musical. NY Concerts: Maestra Amplify, Ring of Keys Queering the Canon, SuperYou at Carnegie Hall. A recent graduate and now professor of Live Music Production and Design and Writing and Design for Musical Theater at BerkleeNYC, Julianne uses the artist name "PatchMaster." @juliannemerrill

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, " Out of the Box" plays one night only at The Green Room 42 (4th floor of YOTEL on 42nd st and 10th Ave) at 9:30pm on June 18th, 2024. Doors open at 8:45 pm and tickets range from $21-51. Reservations are available at The Green Room 42's website and are best bought in advance.

