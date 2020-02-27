Western Michigan University Alumni Celebration Cabaret At Don't Tell Mama

Alumni from the Music Theatre Performance Program of Western Michigan University will be performing in their first Annual Alumni Celebration Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30pm. The hope is to make this cabaret a new tradition!

The Western Michigan University Music Theatre department is under direction of Jay Berkow. This cabaret event will be hosted by graduates Mallory King and Aleksandr Krapivkin with Trent Dahlin on keys and Derek Swink on Drums.

Performers at the cabaret will include Brian Martin (Mrs. Doubtfire), Tiffany Frances (Ain't Too Proud), Patrick Connaghan (Bandstand), Blake Price (Gentleman's Guide), Lexie Plath (Cats), Kianee Truvillion (Spamilton), Brittanie Varrow (Sistas), Mallory King (Annie), Elijah Curry (Jersey Boys), Amanda Treppa, Zach Bezdziecki, Danielle Swink, Allison Hunt, Ben Maters, Sean Michael Buckley, Drew Porrett, Kendall Vanamburg, Miguel Wilson, Rachel Zack, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kasady Kwiatkowska, Joey Simon, Troy Wallace, Megan Troost, and Olivia Belfie.

The current graduating class of 2020 consisting of Kobe Brown, Hunter Buckingham, Rachel Cell, Logan Dolence, Savannah Marie Fisher, Molly Hill, Merryrose Howley, Madison Merlanti , Aleksander Papanastasopoulos, Nate Rediers, Allie Rupert, Kate Snyder, Ryan Wagner, and Emma Wineman, will perform their group number from their Senior Showcase to kick off the evening. (The Senior Showcase will be Monday, March 2nd and you can visit www.wmushowcase.com for more details.)

Doors open at 9:45pm with a $15 cover charge and a two drink minimum (cash only).

Make your reservations at https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5984-western-michigan-university-music-theatre-alumni-celebration-3-3-20 .





