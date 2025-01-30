WHEN TWO OF US MEET to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The emerging original musical When Two of Us Meet is making waves in the theatre world, securing finalist placements in multiple new works festivals and preparing for a highly anticipated concert reading in New York City. Featuring a dynamic cast of fourteen, including nine talented Armenian-American actors with impressive credits across Broadway, television, and film, When Two of Us Meet will take the stage at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, March 22, at 7 PM. Tickets for both in-person and livestream access are now available.

Set against the backdrop of the early 20th century, When Two of Us Meet follows a family's poignant journey from Armenia to America, capturing the resilience, heartache, and triumph of immigration. Blending personal and historical drama with humor and warmth, the musical brings a universally resonant story to life-one of faith, hope, and the enduring power of love-told through contemporary music and modern language.

The show has been rapidly gaining recognition, earning Top 12 finalist status at the Florida Festival of New Musicals and a Top 10 finalist placement in Boulder, Colorado's New Musical Project. Additionally, it received the Laurel Karabian Fund for the Arts Grant from the Armenian International Women's Association (AIWA), which is helping sponsor the upcoming concert reading. AIWA, whose affiliates will be presenting a panel at the United Nations the same week, has shown enthusiastic support for the musical and will be in attendance.

Notably, When Two of Us Meet boasts an all-female, all-Armenian creative team-an inspiring fit for Women's History Month in March. The production has also drawn support from the Armenian-American entertainment community in both Los Angeles and New York, with donations flowing in through its fiscal sponsor, Fractured Atlas. Adding to the excitement, a mystery guest of honor was teased in a January 30 Instagram post, sparking speculation among followers about the potential appearance of a Hollywood Armenian star.

Featuring the evocative music of rising musical theatre composer Emily Simonian, whose work has been hailed as "haunting, soulful, and irresistibly catchy," this concert reading will highlight the musical's most compelling songs, enveloping audiences in a deeply emotional and unforgettable experience. Tickets for in-person and livestream access are now available.

