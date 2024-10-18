WHAT I LEARNED AT BERNIE'S Comes to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



They say life is like a rollercoaster—full of twists, drops, and unexpected turns. Nowhere is that sentiment more true than in What I Learned at Bernie’s, a laugh-a-minute new musical set to take the stage in concert on November 18th, 2024. Produced by Jamiel T Burkhart, this is a show determined to sweep you into a vintage dreamscape, a place where theme parks are king, milkshakes are frothy, and finding your place in the world is the ultimate thrill ride.

Created by Jacob Tyler Kent, directed by Jace Dakotah, and with musical direction by Noah Turner, What I Learned at Bernie’s isn’t just nostalgic comedy— though it comes in bucket loads— it’s a story of friendship, cultural iconography, and figuring out who you are when your plans don’t go quite as you expected. With a delightfully charming and quippy score that captures the nostalgia of yesteryear, this still timeless musical vows to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

At its core, this is a musical about those early moments when everything feels like a big deal—first jobs, first crushes, and the youthful whirlwind of paving a new path ahead of you. It’s a world where quirky characters meet catchy melodies, and every number celebrates joy in its most innate and essential forms.

But beyond the toe-tapping tunes and laugh-out-loud moments, there’s a deeper message about embracing life, even when you’re surrounded by the noise of the day-to-day.

And maybe that’s the magnetism of this show. It reminds us that even when our lives feel like a chaotic carnival ride, there’s beauty in embracing the ups and downs— with a little humor and a lot of heart. Because sometimes, the best lessons aren’t learned in classrooms or boardrooms; they’re learned in the places that make us feel alive— places like Bernie’s: America’s Original Theme Park and Teenage Paradise.

So keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs in the vehicle at all times, and let What I Learned at Bernie’s take you on a journey that’s equal parts humor and heart, with a dash of retro magic sprinkled in! After all, life’s a show, one best enjoyed when you’re able to sit back and live for the ride!

What I Learned at Bernie’s is publicly premiering its score in concert at Green Room 42 on November 18, 2024, in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company and associate producers Jonathan Pinkney, Georgia Billington and Lexy Vagasy.





