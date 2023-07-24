WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE: IN CONCERT Comes to The Green Room 42 in August

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway’s Funkiest Cabaret Club, presents multi-hyphenate artists Rheanna Atendido (Monstress) and Justin Huertas (Lizard Boy) in We’ve Battled Monsters Before: In Concert on August 22, 2023.

Fresh off a week with Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Rheanna Atendido and Justin Huertas bring their new indie-folk musical We’ve Battled Monsters Before in concert to The Green Room 42! This intimate, acoustic show follows two siblings vying for the chance to lead their family of Filipino witch warriors who secretly protect Seattle from otherworldly threats. Longtime friends and collaborators Rheanna and Justin share songs and stories from We’ve Battled Monsters Before—but also expect some halo halo as they mix mix in some bops and bangers from their other works, including Huertas’ hit Off-Broadway musical Lizard Boy!

“We’ve Battled Monsters Before: In Concert” plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) on August 22, 2023. There is a $20-$40 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

MORE ABOUT RHEANNA AND JUSTIN

Rheanna Atendido (she/her) is a Filipino-American singer-songwriter from Seattle, now based out of NYC. Acting credits include: Monstress, Teenage Dick, We've Battled Monsters Before, Wonder Boy, Daddy Long Legs, Head Over Heels, Dance Nation, Yoko’s Husband’s Killer’s Japanese Wife Gloria, and The Last Five Years. Playwright/composing credits include: Breakup Bench, Cultural Essay, Unstable Connection, Inside Out and Back Again, Payphones (Prospect Theatre), and Pabitin (co-commissioned by The 5th Avenue & Village Theatre). rheannaatendido.com @rheannaatendido

Justin Huertas (he/him) is an award-winning playwright, composer, lyricist, and actor best known for his original musical Lizard Boy, which first premiered at Seattle Rep and recently made its NYC Off-Broadway debut with Prospect Theater Company. His performance as Trevor has earned him regional theatre awards in Seattle, San Diego, and SF/Bay Area. He and Steven Tran composed original music for the podcast Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! Other works include The Mortification of Fovea Munson based on Mary Winn Heider’s novel (Kennedy Center), Lydia & the Troll co-created and directed by Ameenah Kaplan (Seattle Rep), and We’ve Battled Monsters Before with Rheanna Atendido (ArtsWest). @justinhuertas