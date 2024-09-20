Romano And Wegner To Present Original Compositions At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present highlights from award-winning songwriting duo Charlie Romano and Will Wegner's infectious catalog in You Heard It Here First on October 28 at 9:30pm.

Through a selection of songs from Onward & Upward (Eric H. Weinberger Award), Word Nerd (two-time O'Neill NMTC Semifinalist), The Order of Chaos, and a number of other past and upcoming projects, Romano & Wegner will showcase the stylistic range, storytelling prowess, and earworm melodies that have distinguished them as two of New York City's most exciting songwriters to watch.

From time-tested favorites to world premieres, Romano & Wegner's music will be brought to life by both Broadway veterans and emerging talents, including Grammy nominee Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Encores! Titanic), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats, Wicked national tour), Jim Stanek (Into the Woods, Fun Home), Alaina Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen national tour), John Harmon Cooper (Call Me from the Grave), Sam Primack (the final Evan in Dear Evan Hansen), and Annie Romano (Onward & Upward), with special guest Tony Award nominee Juliana Canfield (Stereophonic, “Succession”). Helmed by Van Lier Directing Fellow Bibiana Torres (La Pasión Según Antígona Pérez at Repertorio Español) and music director Griffin Strout (The Big Gay Jamboree, Encores! Titanic), you won't want to miss this unforgettable night of new musical theater. Grab your tickets now, and someday you'll get to say that You Heard It Here First.

The concert will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 28 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees). VIP Seating is $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.54Below.org/RomanoWegner. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ROMANO & WEGNER

Charlie Romano and Will Wegner were 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalists for work on their musicals Onward & Upward and Word Nerd. They were honored with the Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists for Onward & Upward, which received a subsequent reading in April 2023 at The Phoenix Theatre Company and an Equity workshop in New York in November 2023 co-produced by TPTC and Amas Musical Theatre. For their micro-musical Unscheduled Maintenance, Romano & Wegner were nominees for the 2020-2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, and another short work from the pair, Video Rental Store, will be featured in an upcoming collection of 10-Minute Musicals licensed by Music Theatre International. Romano also penned both music and lyrics to Call Me from the Grave (2021 O'Neill NMTC Finalist, 2023 ASCAP Workshop with Stephen Schwartz), which received the 2023 ASCAP Foundation Harold Arlen Musical Theater Award and the 2024 Pipeline Arts Foundation Award & Grant. Romano & Wegner are proud members of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and the Dramatists Guild. Learn more at www.charlieromano.com and www.wegner.world.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and more information at 54Below.org.

