Review: Matthew Martin Ward Makes His Solo Cabaret Debut at Don't Tell Mama

Matthew Martin Ward has made a name for himself as an accomplished Musical Director for many of New York’s cabaret performers, and now, he has taken center stage with his debut solo cabaret “What I Love.” On Saturday afternoon, September 14, a warm crowd gathered at Don’t Tell Mama (many of whom performed the night before at The Laurie Beechman Theatre’s benefit, might I add), to cheer on Ward. Looking resplendent in a red shirt and beaming smile, Ward opened the night with a lovely rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Night in the City,” followed by Irving Berlin’s clever “Manhattan Madness.”

When delivering patter, Ward’s distinctive wit was evident, with his deadpan comic delivery landing every time. Case in point was an hilarious story about his school day exploits which wove perfectly into one of his own compositions entitled, "The Teachers I Remember,” with lyrics by Peter Napolitano. Another great composition by Ward was the tongue-in-cheek “Dead Lovers,” with lyrics by Stephen Cole, which had the audience in stitches!

Next up, Ward gave us a mini science lesson as he explained how AM radio-waves travel and bounce off the ionosphere. As a former radio personality in my native Australia, this delightfully informative moment had me reminiscing about old times as Ward segued into his contemplating what an AM announcer might think alone in a studio with a rendition of Jimmy Webb’s “Still Within the Sound of My Voice.”

From funny to tender and back again, Ward displayed his ability to elicit both humor and pathos from the audience. Introducing the next song, Ward had the audience cackling as he spoke about his mom making him a pair of pants with a Velcro fly (as he pulled out a strip of Velcro for effect) before launching into an equally hilarious rendition of “The New Suit (Zipperfly),” by Marc Blitzstein.

Following this, Ward showed off his piano prowess (complete with striking silver nails) by adding the flair of Chopin’s Aeolian Harp Etude Opus 25. No. 1 in A-flat major to The Beatles’ “The Fool on the Hill.” A genius move! This was followed by his right hand jokingly going on strike as he delivered a left-handed solo into Carole King’s “Up on the Roof.”

Before closing out the evening, Ward asked the audience to open up the sheets of paper on their tables, which had music for the chorus of another of his songs, “Find Your Way Home.” As the room was close to full of cabaret singers, this made for a rousing end to the show. His encore, Leigh and Coleman’s “Here’s to Us” (Little Me) tied things up nicely. Kudos to Geoff Stone for his work as Director.

Ward returns to Don’t Tell Mama on October 13 and December 4.

To book, head to Don't Tell Mama's website.

Cover image provided by MAC President Julie Miller.

Comments