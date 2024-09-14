Photos: Highlights from Lila Day's More Of The Same: Now Even Better! at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lila Day rocked the stage at Don't Tell Mama on September 12th, 2024 at 7 pm wearing a sparkly silver dress. She played her show, More Of The Same: Now Even Better! to an appreciative sold-out audience at the Midtown cabaret venue. "Lila Day may be having an existential meltdown, but she’s determined to end on a high note. With a couple of song substitutions, More of the Same is now even better!"

The show was directed by Kristine Zbornik with music direction by Daryl Kojak.

More of the Same will return to DTM on Saturday October 5th at 4 pm. Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website.

Follow Lila Day on Instagram @LilaDaySings. Below, see highlights from the September 12th performance snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Lila Day. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Comments