 Francisco Lelo de Larrea Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 Below will present Francisco Lelo de Larrea, Mexican-born jazz guitar player and composer, in his 54 Below debut. The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet is a project created in 2003, that has aimed to bring a new sound to both the movement of Mexican Jazz, as well as the international music scene. Founded by Mexican guitarist and composer Francisco Lelo de Larrea, it seeks to mark a new trail and trend within the art of Jazz through arrangements and original composition inspired by an array of styles, ranging from traditional Jazz, swing, hard bop, contemporary jazz, to experimenting with various tints of rock and soul.

The quintet has performed in the most prominent jazz festivals in Latin America and their album Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uinteto is considered one of the most outstanding jazz projects nationwide.

The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet is features Andrew Gould on alto sax, Robert Edwards on trombone, Joe Martin on bass, Alex Kautz on drums, and composer Francisco Lelo de Larrea on guitar.





The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet Plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) October 15th. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

