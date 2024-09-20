Solea Pfeiffer and Tiffany Mann Come to 54 Below in GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? on Monday November 25th at 9:30pm. For one night only, join Broadway stars from some of the industry’s hottest shows for an evening filled with friendship, chosen family, and community. Dine with us in Broadway’s living room as we share stories, songs, and something we’re grateful for.

Directed and produced by Brandon Burks (Disney’s Aladdin national tour, A Chorus Line at the Hollywood Bowl) and produced by J. Andrew Speas (Disney’s Aladdin, Spamilton: An American Parody), with music direction by Rashad McPherson (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth) this event promises a lineup of talent that will have you eagerly asking, “who’s coming to dinner?” With a special guest to be announced at a later date!

Brandon Burks and J. Andrew Speas, both making a big splash in the NYC theatre scene, are bringing their creative forces together for this unique and intimate gathering that promises to be an unforgettable celebration of community and friendship.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Leanne Antonio (Disney’s The Lion King)

Willa Bost (Purlie Victorious, Our Town)

Brandon Burks (Disney’s Aladdin national tour)

Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots)

Chelle Denton (Jagged Little Pill national tour)

Sam Gravitte (Wicked)

James Caleb Grice (Disney’s Aladdin national tour, The Prom national tour)

Mel Haygood

Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys Off-Broadway)

Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls West End, Moulin Rouge West End, Gun and Powder)

Brandon J. Large (The Great Gatsby, Disney’s Aladdin)

Nathan Levy (Disney’s Aladdin, Once Upon a One More Time, Dear Evan Hansen)

Tiffany Mann (Jelly’s Last Jam at Encores! City Center, Be More Chill, Waitress)

Marcus M. Martin (Disney’s Aladdin)

Christopher McCrewell (The Prom national tour, Vocal Director for RCCL)

Aaron James McKenzie (A Beautiful Noise, Gun & Powder)

Merlot

Sonia Monroy (Disney’s Aladdin)

Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hadestown)

Taylor Mackenzie Smith (Disney’s Aladdin North American tour, Jelly’s Last Jam at Encores! City Center)

J. Andrew Speas (Disney’s Aladdin national tour)

Jessica White (Disney’s Aladdin national tour, Awakening Las Vegas)

Ellie Wyman (May We All at The Rev, SIX The Musical Norwegian Cruise Line)

Stage management and artist support by Tia Harewood Milington (Gun & Powder at Papermill Playhouse, SIX national tour). Band Members: Criston Oates - bass, Shawn Dustin - drums, AJ Jagannath - guitar.





Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?: A Night of Songs and Surprises plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday November 25th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) – $40 (includes $5 in fees). VIP Seating: $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums: $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Prices shown are only valid for online purchases. Additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments