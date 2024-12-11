Video: Major Attaway Sings 'Mr. Kicks' from KICKS & CO. at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin) sing "Mr. Kicks" from Kicks & Co. at 54 Below!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn’t go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound introduces New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by the host of the podcast Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends Robert W. Schneider and Charles Kirsch, host of the podcast #BackstageBabble. Music direction by Michael Lavine.

