Victoria Beaudoin & Joe Cook Take the Stage at Feinstein's 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Victoria Beaudoin and Joe Cook, rising stars of theatre and television, team up for their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in The New York State of Mind Chronicles. With performances throughout the United States, Victoria Beaudoin and Joe Cook have produced a dynamic show where Chicago meets New York. With very special Broadway guests, this evening features songs from Grease, A Chorus Line, Fugitive Songs, and More, this dynamic duo delivers some of the best that jazz, pop, and Broadway have to offer. Join us for an evening of storytelling through the power of song, laughter, and the determination to follow the bright lights to Broadway.

This show will be featuring Broadway professionals, as well as an esteemed music director, all to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned!

Victoria Beaudoin & Joe Cook in "The New York State of Mind Chronicles" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sat, Aug 24th: 9:30 pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT VICTORIA BEAUDOIN & Joe Cook

Victoria Beaudoin is overjoyed to be making her 54 below debut! She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music & Art and The Performing Arts as a drama major, winning the Playbill award for excellence in theatre. She also performed at Alumni galas honoring Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul, and Mary (playing the role of Mary), and playing the role of young Barbra Streisand for a gala honoring Marilyn and Alan Bergman.

From there she has performed in countless productions, some of her favorites include Sandy in Grease, Val in A Chorus Line, and Roxy in Chicago, as well as developing her own stories. She will be graduating from Pace University in May of next year with a degree in film, and has trained with Joan Lader, Michael Rafter, Larry Moss, and Ben Hartley. In her downtime, you can find her with a guitar or piano writing music, usually wearing something monogrammed. She is looking forward to playing a young Reese Witherspoon in the biopic about her life, or starring in a new Netflix series playing opposite of Noah Centineo.

Joe Cook is thrilled to be making his Feinstein's/54 Below debut! He has been very active in the professional cabaret circuit, and was most recently seen at The Cabaret in Indianapolis, Indiana which features artists such as Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, and Santino Fontana. Hailing from the midwest, he is very proud to call himself a New Yorker.

Since starting his professional career, Joe has been seen in numerous productions, some of his favorites include Father in Children of Eden, Otto in Spring Awakening, and a Storyteller in Once on this Island. He previously attended Ball State University pursuing his BFA in Musical Theatre, and is excited to put all of his work on display.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





