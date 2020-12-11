VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Alyssa Fox Perform 'A Christmas Song' From ELF THE MUSICAL

Quentin Garzon is back without another cover, this time taking on "A Christmas Song" from Elf: The Musical with special guest Alyssa Fox.

The song features music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Performers in the video include Zachary Owen Turner, Gabrielle Mariella, Stephen Velasquez, Angeline Mirenda, Megan Page Gallagher, Stephanie Inglese, Brittany Rodin, Janine Colletti, John Paul Bautista, Christopher McCrewell, Andrew Diego, Marc Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Noel Houle-von Behren, Kerrie Bond, Jade Rosenberg, Danielle Nigro, and Clay Christopher.

Band:

Keyboard I, II - Marc Sokolson

Drums - Brad Bailey

Percussion - Ian Riley

Violin I - Nadir Aslam

Violin II - Camille Enderlin

Cello - Sasha Ono

Bass - Magdalena Kress

Trumpet I, II - Kate Amrine

Trombone I, II - Julie Dombroski

Reed I - Richard Philbin

Reed II - Justin vance

Reed III - Tom Kmiecik