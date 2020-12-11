VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Alyssa Fox Perform 'A Christmas Song' From ELF THE MUSICAL
The song features music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.
Quentin Garzon is back without another cover, this time taking on "A Christmas Song" from Elf: The Musical with special guest Alyssa Fox.
Performers in the video include Zachary Owen Turner, Gabrielle Mariella, Stephen Velasquez, Angeline Mirenda, Megan Page Gallagher, Stephanie Inglese, Brittany Rodin, Janine Colletti, John Paul Bautista, Christopher McCrewell, Andrew Diego, Marc Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Noel Houle-von Behren, Kerrie Bond, Jade Rosenberg, Danielle Nigro, and Clay Christopher.
Band:
Keyboard I, II - Marc Sokolson
Drums - Brad Bailey
Percussion - Ian Riley
Violin I - Nadir Aslam
Violin II - Camille Enderlin
Cello - Sasha Ono
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Trumpet I, II - Kate Amrine
Trombone I, II - Julie Dombroski
Reed I - Richard Philbin
Reed II - Justin vance
Reed III - Tom Kmiecik
