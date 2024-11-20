News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tony Danza's SINATRA & STORIES Adds Another Show to Café Carlyle Run

The highly anticipated show will now run from December 10 through December 15, 2024.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
Café Carlyle will extend Tony Danza's sold-out show, “Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories,” for one more night. Due to overwhelming demand, the highly anticipated show will now run from December 10 through December 15, 2024.

The show, which opened the Café Carlyle season with a two-week sold-out debut run, and has now sold out its second run, pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, while interweaving stories about their personal relationship and the impact Sinatra had on his life. 

Accompanied by his four-piece band, Danza brings his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra's timeless classics. The show blends Danza's captivating personal anecdotes with the unforgettable music of one of America's most iconic crooners. As the show coincides with the holiday season, Danza will add a few of his favorite Christmas songs to the performance for this special limited run.

Renowned for his roles in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who's The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon, Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He has starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. Danza is currently co-starring in the hit Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz.




