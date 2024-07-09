TikTok's Conor McShane to Perform at The Green Room 42 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway Instagram and TikTok sensation Conor McShane in the special evening “The Worst Person You Know Does a Solo Show” on Sunday, July 14 at 7:00 PM. Are people born the Worst? Or do they have Worst-ness thrust upon them? In Conor's case... a little bit of both. The worst person you know is switch leaping from TikTok right onto the stage in the Big Apple (slang for New York City). Get ready to laugh, cry, and throw tomatoes as Conor does what all NYC actors do best: make his friends pay to see him perform. The show features music director Ben Kiley.



Conor McShane is a New York-based actor, singer, and dancer. After graduating from Pace University with a BFA in musical theatre, he went on to make his Off-Broadway debut in I Spy a Spy and his television debut on “Gossip Girl.” From performing in regional theatres around the country, to working on new developmental work with Disney Theatricals, Conor enjoys bringing his unique comedic style to any projects that come his way.



Conor McShane will perform on Sunday, July 14 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$50. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



