TikTok Star Matt Copley Heads to Feinstein's/54 Below with BROADWAY DOES PUNK

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Matt Copley in Broadway Does Punk on Friday, May 27, 2022. Matt Copley is the creator and star of the viral TikTok series "Broadway Does Punk." His popular video series features songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and more.

Matt makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with this acoustic cabaret; the perfect blend of Pop-punk and Broadway.

Matt will be joined onstage by guitarist Blake Roman. Blake is an actor, singer, and musician born in Erie, PA. He attended the University of Michigan and received a BFA in Musical Theatre. Based out of New York City, he is building a career in stage, film, voiceover, and music.

The performance is Produced by Ashley Ryan. Ashley is an experienced Marketer for touring Broadway and a new Producer with aspirations of working on a Pop-punk/Emo Broadway Musical.

Matt Copley in Broadway Does Punk plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, May 27, 2022. There is a $25-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

There are currently a limited number of tickets remaining. This show will sell out!

MORE ABOUT Matt Copley

Matt Copley holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). He is the creator and star of the viral TikTok series "Broadway Does Punk" and winner of Taylor Louderman's "Write Out Loud" contest. Matt has worked with Broadway stars, composers, and producers such as Jeremey Jordan (Newsies), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Jackie Burns (Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Jeff Marx (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q), and Kevin McCollum (Rent, Six, Doubtfire). Matt is a proud member of Actors Equity Association and can be found on TikTok @mattisunwell and Instagram @Matt_Copley.