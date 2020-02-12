This Alien Nation, Tony Trischka and More Are Coming to Joe's Pub Feb 12-22

Joe's Pub has released its schedule for Feb 12-22! Brown Girls Burlesque: Love Got Game - Valentine's Edition (Feb. 12), Isaac Oliver Is Your Valentine (Feb. 13), and Lea DeLaria: Fuck Love and more will take to the stage!

Check out the full schedule below!

NATH ANN CARRERA: DARK DOLLY - THE SOUTHERN GOTHICISM OF DOLLY PARTON

Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00PM

$18

After sold-out shows at Joe's Pub of her earliest writing, join Nath Ann Carrera for an evening of the most extreme sensationalistic story songs written by Dolly Parton from all eras of her career, featuring her decades-spanning canon of cautionary tales about why you shouldn't trust men, have children, or get married, in any context whatsoever!

Class-conscious incest! Teen delinquent anti-authoritarian murder! Mental institution imprisonment! Stillborn suicide! No child living unless it's put up for adoption! A bone thrower who knows your baby will be born dead, but won't tell! Hitchhiking sex worker orphans! Children bursting into flames while their parents tell dirty jokes! A denounced woman roaming the hills naked and screaming on her dead baby's grave! A child and dog scrutinizing a house to inexplicably die in! And BEYOND!

BROWN GIRLS BURLESQUE: LOVE GOT GAME - VALENTINE'S EDITION

Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30PM

$25

Love Got Game is a five way variety show: Hosts full of antics & intellect, Sister Comics because life in this world is hilarity, Dope Divas dancing hard to the sounds of a Sexy DJ on the one's and two's in Fly Girl tradition, Sizzling Burlesque giving tricks to try at home, and a Dating game for the Netflix & Chill generation. It's the dating game for The Woke & The Restless. Girls Trip meets speed dating through Q&A quandaries and conundrums. Our hosts, Hoodoo Hussy and Lauren Marissa Smith, aka Skye Syren, will test the political, clitoral, and psychical knowledge of hopeful contestants. They'll probe their pleasure skills, intellectual dexterity, and emotional availability.

The audience will help our daters find out who's Fauxtep or for real...



A girl needs all the help she can get out here in these streets, twerking, grinding and giggling because...Love Got Game.

XAVIER AND FRIENDS: LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE - SPECIAL CHAKA KHAN EDITION

Thursday, February 13 at 7:00PM

$30

On the night before Valentine's Day, Xavier and his cadre of talented musical guests return for a very special ALL CHAKA KHAN EDITION of his annual Ladies Of Soul Tribute. Are you a Chaka-holic? Come get treated.

Now in its eighth year, past guests have included Tony Award winner Lena Hall, Stephin Merritt, Joan As Policewoman, Sxip Shirey, Rizo, Adeline, Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive, Del Marquis of Scissor Sisters, Mykal Kilgore (Post Modern Jukebox / The Wiz Live!), Cassondra James, and Bridget Barkan. New York Magazine rated the show "Brilliant" on its famed Approval Matrix!

This year's guest lineup includes people you'd expect to hear singing Chaka's tunes and a few you definitely would not. Joining Xavier in Chaka-brating are Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Luke Jenner (The Rapture), Martha Redbone, Nicki B. (Escort), Sheherazade Holman (Darlene Love, H.E.R.), Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields) and possibly a few surprises.

ISAAC OLIVER IS YOUR VALENTINE

Thursday, February 13 at 9:30PM

$25

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW") returns to Joe's Pub for his annual Valentine's Eve night of solo sit-down comedy.

BARB JUNGR: BOB, BREL AND ME

Friday, February 14 - Saturday, February 15 at 7:00PM

$25

Barb Jungr, Britain's legendary cult singer and performer, premiers her stunning new collection, Bob, Brel and Me as she returns to two colossi, Bob Dylan and Jacques Brel, whose writing has helped to define her whole career as the leading interpreter of popular song.



In this brand new collection for 2019, Barb turns her acclaimed ability at reinvention and reinterpretation to a set of Dylan and Brel songs she has never tackled before on stage, all in original arrangements. They include "Les cœurs tendres" (The tender hearts), "Voir un ami pleurer" (To see a friend break down and cry), "Mr Tambourine Man" and "This Wheel's on Fire." Placed alongside them will be some of Barb's own songs, written with a number of wonderful collaborators including Level 42's Mike Lindup.

LEA DELARIA: FUCK LOVE

Friday, February 14 9:30PM

$35

Lea DeLaria returns to Joe's Pub for a very special Valentine's Day performance. Special guests include Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez, the Village Voices, and a very special guest surprise!

MESHELLE: LOOK LIKE THE GIRLFRIEND - THE CABARET

Saturday, February 15 at 9:30PM

$20

Look Like The Girlfriend - The Cabaret is a raucous night of live music, laced in hysterical storytelling performed by the award winning Solo Performer and Stand Up Comedienne, MESHELLE, The Indie-Mom of Comedy. MESHELLE's melodic voice explodes while taking you on an unforgettable comedic journey weaving the songs of her life into a musical tapestry with a few surprises!

QUEERING THE CANNON: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR RING OF KEYS' 2ND BIRTHDAY

Sunday, February 16 at 7:00PM

$25

Ring of Keys, the only network dedicated to promoting queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming artists working on and offstage in musical theatre, is turning 2! Celebrate with us as we queer the existing Golden Age canon of musical theatre, while highlighting upcoming voices who are currently queering our stages and creating a new canon. Each Golden Age tune will be presented back-to-back in conversation with brand new songs by Key Members Preston Max Allen, Amara Brady, Joanna Burns, Teresa Lotz, Anessa Marie, Pearl Rhein, Brin Solomon and Claire Tran.

TAMAR EISENMAN

Sunday, February 16 at 9:30PM

$20

The virtuosic guitarist icon singer-songwriter and artist Tamar Eisenman celebrates the release of her new album including 11 new tracks recorded in NYC, Shanghai, and Tel Aviv during intense traveling time in three continents during 2018-2019.



Tamar began her musical career with the release of her self-titled and produced EP composed and recorded at her home studio. The EP distributed independently and mainly through word of mouth made a substantial impact and quickly received massive attention from the local press centering Tamar in the evolving upcoming indie/alternative pop-rock music scene in Israel and signing to NMC Music label for her future album releases.

Tamar released five official studio albums, received an Emmy nomination for best original soundtrack in Israel for the music on "The CGS" documentary. On her Electric Solo and power trio concert in Israel, the US, and Asia, Tamar is mixing meticulous yet live-feel production styles with a sensitive singer-songwriter ethic. Tamar is a singer-songwriter and guitarist that regularly shatters stereotypes, presenting a versatile musical attitude. She sounds equally at ease with the delicate acoustic ballads as she does with energetic guitar riffs driven songs.

THIS ALIEN NATION

Monday, February 17 at 7:00PM

$15

Join host Sofija Stefanovic as she welcomes some of her favorite authors, artists, comedians, and musicians for a celebration of immigration! Hear true tales about language barriers, cultural missteps, rumbles, romance, and more. From addresses to the President, to songs about first kisses, the evening is set to be one of global proportions.

Guests on February 17 include:

André Aciman (author of Call Me By Your Name and Find Me)

Dr. Mateus F. Carneiro (particle physicist)

Mo Kheir (comedian, Mohamed's Green Card Special)

Tanaïs (née Tanwi Nandini Islam: author of Bright Lines and the forthcoming In Sensorium, founder of Hi Wildflower Beauty & Fragrance)

With a musical performance by

Jaime Lozano (A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt, Joe's Pub Working Group 2020)

Special wildcard announcement: We will feature a story from an audience member. If you have an immigration story to tell, bring it along and put your name in the hat to join our guests on stage! (You can read, or tell the story with notes.)

THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS: IN CONCERT

Monday, February 17 at 9:30PM

$30

Life Jacket Theatre Company presents this one-night-only concert of songs showcasing the vibrancy of NYC's hidden LBGTQ+ community in the 1920s-1930s. With infinite heart, surprising joy, and breathtaking pride, these songs reflect the diverse flourishing queer communities that pulsed beneath the surface of NYC between the two world wars. Pulling from music written over 30 years before Stonewall, this cabaret revives a long-lost songbook of LGBTQ+ voices, many of which have been forgotten or intentionally erased from history.

These songs provide a sneak preview of Life Jacket's upcoming production of The Gorgeous Nothings, an investigative play that tells the real-life stories of a group of gay men quarantined in the infamous homosexual wing of the city's former prison on Roosevelt Island.

TONY TRISCHKA: FREQUENTLY THE WOODS ARE PINK

Tuesday, February 18 at 7:00PM

$20

The evening will begin unaccompanied, with Tony Trischka alternating fearlessly between five banjos. You'll hear the music of Pete Seeger, John Hartford, Earl Scruggs, but also originals and other diversions.



Frequently the Woods are Pink is Trischka's Emily Dickinson song cycle. Back in 2014, he was invited to perform for a podcast at the Dickinson home in Amherst, MA. On the drive up, attracted by the title of her poem "Frequently the Woods are Pink," he set her words to music and performed it in her bedroom. (The podcast's host invited artists to create there, just as Dickinson herself had done.) This setting proved to be the impetus for a unique, creative out-pouring. Over time, five more matings of music to poems followed, resulting in the song cycle you'll hear tonight interpreted and sung by the exceptionally talented, Jill Sobule, Maeve Gilchrist, Hannah Read, and Tracy Bonham.

SUBTLE PRIDE

Tuesday, February 18 at 9:30PM

$15

Subtle Pride is an improvisational voice band known for creating surreal concert performances of hyper-original pop music. An "amalgam of Talking Heads and an SNL skit (Dazed)," Subtle Pride's "confusing and infectious" (Flaunt Magazine) live shows break down the complex tropes of pop culture, using Absurdity to reveal Celebrity as a unique and intentional creative art form.

Representing a confluence of several disparate mediums, the four-person celebrity of Subtle Pride is comprised of Misha Brooks (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Zach Donovan (Waif Magazine), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bombshell, Netflix's Atypical), and Mina Walker (Daisy the Great).

GARY LUCAS & FRENZ

Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00PM

$20

A Joe's Pub favorite since we opened our doors in 1998, you never know what guitarist extraordinaire, Grammy nominated songwriter, and maverick film music composer, Gary Lucas, will surprise you with next.

On February 19, Gary offers a retrospective of nearly 40 years of music-making, going back to his earliest appearances in the early 80's as a featured soloist with Captain Beefheart and paying special attention to his work co-writing anthems with the late Jeff Buckley. Not forgetting Gary's 30-plus solo and ensemble albums in all sorts of genres (psychedelic rock, free jazz, blues, classical, world, electronica, folk, dance, you name it), special guests for the evening include some of his longtime Gods and Monsters bandmates Ernie Brooks (Modern Lovers) on bass, Billy Ficca (Television) on drums, and Jason Candler (Hungry March Band) on sax, plus mainland Chinese vocalist and erhu virtuoso Feifei Yang, and all the way from the UK, vocalist Pierre Roxon.

Gary tours the word constantly, and has just come back from playing high-profile shows in Mexico, Canada, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy. He's currently in the middle of recording several new projects, and is about to release a double CD retrospective of his work, The Essential Gary Lucas, on Knitting Factory Records.

JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND: LOVE MORE OR LESS

Wednesday, February 19 - Friday, February 21 at 9:30PM

$40

Inspired by the Marianne Faithfull song, "Love More or Less," Justin Vivian Bond's latest show is a musical and personal journey that asks, "How do we qualify the depth of intimacy when it's mostly experienced with strangers?"

"If personal touch only comes from sex apps, personal trainers, manicurists, and an occasional hug, is it love more or less?"

This show will consist of covers and a few originals.

SUSAN WERNER

Thursday, February 20 at 7:00PM

$25

After writing twelve albums of songs in styles ranging from folk/rock to Tin Pan Alley to gospel, country and chamber music, what might a woman deemed by National Public Radio as "The Empress of the Unexpected" try next?

And as audiences will testify, Susan Werner's been knocking it out of the park - or concert hall - all around the US for twenty years. Renowned as a charismatic performer, she's known above all for challenging herself to conquer new styles, almost like mountaintops, every few years.

From her 1995 major label debut, the folk/rock gem "Last of the Good Straight Girls," to her 2004 collection of Tin Pan Alley styled originals "I Can't Be New," to her 2007 "agnostic gospel" hymnal "The Gospel Truth," to 2013's tribute to agriculture and her Iowa farm roots "Hayseed" to 2018's Cuban flavored collection "An American In Havana" Werner's creative restlessness has become her defining characteristic.

BOB DIPIERO SONGWRITERS SERIES

featuring Bobby Pinson and RaeLynn

Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22 at 7:00PM

$35

Since his first #1 in 1983, Hall of Fame Songwriter Bob DiPiero has been responsible for an uninterrupted string of country music hits. One of Nashville's most prolific and consistent songwriters, Bob possesses a humble drive to keep learning and stay relevant. He has had over 1,000 songs recorded by other artists, countless hit singles, and an astounding 15 #1 hits. His songs have been featured in TV shows, commercials, and movies. Among his countless awards are 50 BMI Million--Air honors, multiple Songwriter of the Year awards, and 2 consecutive Triple Play awards for 3 #1 songs within a 12--month period. In 2007, Bob was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Nashville's Walk of Fame. In 2014, the Country Music Hall of Fame honored Bob with their prestigious "Poets and Prophets Series: Salute to Legendary Songwriter Bob DiPiero" and the Country Music Association also presented Bob with the CMA Chairman's Award. On November 7, 2017 Bob DiPiero received yet another incredible honor when BMI presented him with their prestigious Icon Award celebrating his outstanding career achievement and honoring his unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers. This remarkable accolade leaves no question that Bob DiPiero's career has truly been iconic.

BERNARD PURDIE & DAVID HANEY: NEW YORK JAZZ STORIES

Saturday, February 22 at 9:30PM

$20

with special guests:

Ken Filiano

12 Houses Orchestra



Improvised Scenes from Billy Martin's "Tribes of New York" With Letter of Marque Theater Company

Pianist and composer David Haney and legendary drummer Bernard Purdie will bring another performance of New York Jazz Stories to Joe's Pub.

New York Jazz Stories combines swinging, electrifying music, featuring Bernard Purdie and company along with some highly entertaining stories retold by David Haney. These are real stories told directly to Haney, transcribed and brought to life with a soundtrack by "Pretty" Purdie and friends.

TICKETS:

ONLINE joespub.com / PHONE 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





