The Yale Whiffenpoofs to Perform at 54 Below in February

The performance will take place on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 at 9:30pm.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
The Yale Whiffenpoofs to Perform at 54 Below in February Image
54 BELOW will present The Yale Whiffenpoofs on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 at 9:30pm. The show will feature the Whiffenpoofs’ diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits.

115 years after their founding, The Yale Whiffenpoofs return to 54 Below, singing a mix of classic and contemporary favorites! The Whiffenpoofs, America’s oldest a cappella group, entertain audiences around the globe with their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits. Choice selections include “Anything Goes,” by Whiffenpoof alum, Cole Porter, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” by Gladys Knight & the Pips, and “I’m Gonna Find Another You,” by John Mayer.

As one of the nation’s premiere Tenor-Bass a cappella groups, The Whiffenpoofs feature 14 of Yale’s most talented singers who audition in their Junior spring and, upon selection, take a year off from school to tour with the group full-time.

MORE ABOUT THE YALE WHIFFENPOOFS

The Whiffenpoofs, America’s oldest a cappella group, entertain over 200 audiences on all six inhabited continents each year. Whiffenpoofs of years past have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, Broadway’s Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. In recent years, they have also featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” and “Glee.”




