The Winter Park Playhouse to Feature Performance By Duo Courtney and Dustin Cunningham

The Winter Park Playhouse will feature acclaimed vocal pair, Courtney and Dustin Cunningham, in their latest cabaret titled Bella Notte, March 18 and 19, 2020 as part of the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join married songbirds, Courtney and Dustin, as they serenade you with an evening of romantic selections and duets pulled from the worlds of classical music, Broadway tunes and jazz standards. Memorable songs such as "Phantom Of The Opera,""Time To Say Goodbye,""Mambo Italiano" and more, promise that Bella Notte (Italian for"beautiful night") will be an enjoyable cabaret for everyone.

Both Courtney and Dustin currently perform on The American Duchess paddle-wheel riverboat traveling up and down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers! That said, The Winter Park Playhouse is very excited to welcome both back to Central Florida for a cabaret debut!

Patrons may have seen both Courtney and Dustin in The Florida Festival of New Musicals each year at The Playhouse. Dustin made his Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage debut in Some Enchanted Evening, a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical revue where he garnered rave reviews for his rendition of "Soliloquy" from the musical Carousel.

Dustin is a classically trained baritone and has traveled with the national tours of both Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Miracle on 34th Street. He has also performed solo work for several national symphonies and Opera companies including his thrilling performance as Giuseppe in La Traviata with the Kentucky Opera.

Courtney received her MFA from The University of Central Florida and has regional credits in The Music Man, Pirates of Penzance and Church Basement Ladies. She continues to perform locally at both Capone's Dinner and Show and Sleuth's Mystery Dinner Theatre.

"We are so fortunate to be able to have Courtney and Dustin back at The Playhouse to debut their newest cabaret!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director. "Together they are a dynamic pair with incredible voices ... this will be a fabulous evening out for all!"

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Once sold out, a limited number of "Standing Room Only" tickets are available for $10. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You