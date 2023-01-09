Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey In SONDHEIM AND FRIENDS At Eissey Campus Theatre

Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's, Sunday In The Park With George.

Jan. 09, 2023  

The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey In SONDHEIM AND FRIENDS At Eissey Campus Theatre

The RRazz Room presents John Pizzarelli Trio and Jessica Molaskey in Sondheim & Friends at The Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College. Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey were recently described by the New York Times as "the supreme nightclub act of our time". A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's, Sunday In The Park With George. Their show celebrates the collaboration of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Price and their union represents a grand alliance of jazz and Broadway. Through their show, Pizzarelli and Molaskey convince us that it is the indispensable symbiosis of American music and it sets the tone for a show that is both funny and musically impressive.




TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to The Green Room 42 in February Photo
TRANS VOICES CABARET to Return to The Green Room 42 in February
Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, returns to the stage - this time at The Green Room 42 - on Sunday, February 5th at 7pm with a brand new show of music, laughter, and chosen family.
See Jackie Hoffman, Shaina Taub & More at Joes Pub This Month Photo
See Jackie Hoffman, Shaina Taub & More at Joe's Pub This Month
Jackie Hoffman, John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin, Shaina Taub and more will perform at Joe's Pub this month. See the full program, how to purchase tickets, and more.
Erin Davie, Joe Iconis & AJ Holmes to Join BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAM Photo
Erin Davie, Joe Iconis & AJ Holmes to Join BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY
Erin Davie (Diana: The Musical), AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon) and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will be joining the third edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00pm at Feinstein’s/54 Below.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREMEs Aneesa Folds to Join BROADWAYS NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below Photo
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Aneesa Folds to Join BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below
54 BELOW will welcome Freestyle Love Supreme star Aneesa Folds to the cast of the audience favorite series Broadway’s Next Hit Musical. Aneesa Folds joins the cast for the upcoming performance on January 15 at 9:30pm.

