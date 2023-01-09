The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey In SONDHEIM AND FRIENDS At Eissey Campus Theatre

The RRazz Room presents John Pizzarelli Trio and Jessica Molaskey in Sondheim & Friends at The Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College. Saturday, January 14, 2023.



Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey were recently described by the New York Times as "the supreme nightclub act of our time". A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's, Sunday In The Park With George. Their show celebrates the collaboration of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Price and their union represents a grand alliance of jazz and Broadway. Through their show, Pizzarelli and Molaskey convince us that it is the indispensable symbiosis of American music and it sets the tone for a show that is both funny and musically impressive.