The Pierre Hotel Salutes Pride with Broadway Featuring Talent from HAMILTON, WICKED and More

On Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8:30pm, the iconic Pierre Hotel's concert series Broadway at The Pierre celebrates PRIDE with a special evening showcasing some of musical theater's brightest stars.

Audiences will be treated to backstage stories and of course Broadway stars singing their beloved favorite Broadway and Pride-inspired songs! Benefitting awarding-winning non for profit Broadway Sings For Pride, the event will feature performances from: Gregory Treco (Broadway's Hamilton, Taboo), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway's Wicked, Caroline, or Change). Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys on Broadway), Terance Reddick (Les Miserables 2014 Revival), Heather Parcells (A Chorus Line, Finding Neverland, Tuck Everlasting). Musical direction by Charles Santoro (Broadway's School of Rock). The event will also promote Broadway Sings for Pride's 9th Annual Pride show, which will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 in New York City. More information http://broadwaysingsforpride.com or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4225339.



Tiered pricing and premium seating available. Tickets: $100 (general admission) and $125 (VIP Premium Seating, includes post-show meet & greet with cast). All tickets include set menu of light bites and 1 welcome drink. Reservations required. To reserve your seat, please call 212-940-8113 or email TwoE@tajhotels.com. You can also visit Two E on OpenTable for reservation options.



Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides within the gay community, and we have received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Carol Channing, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. They stage concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBT community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. Find out more on Instagram (Broadway Sings for Pride), Facebook (Broadway Sings for Pride) or on their website: www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories