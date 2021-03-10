The Green Room 42 Presents The Return of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN

Joshua Turchin will return to The Green Room 42 with his popular cabaret series, "The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin," on April 9, 2020, at 7 pm. After a year of an extended intermission, Turchin is returning "home" to The Green Room and perform live following over 85 virtual episodes of The Early Night Show Virtual Edition on the Broadway Podcast Network and its web series.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is created, written, and accompanied by 14-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early-night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin's (@joshuaturchin) love of late-night television inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy, and original music to a family-friendly audience in a covid-safe environment. Covid precautions include limiting tickets to only 33% capacity, requiring all audience members to wear masks and social distance. Food and beverage will only be served and consumed outside at Social Drink and Food, Outdoor Rooftop Bar right outside of The Green Room 42.

Turchin said, "I am beyond honored and excited to be one of the first shows back at The Green Room 42 to bring live music back to NYC. I love being able to provide opportunities for Broadway/TV/Film kids/teens/adults and I'm so happy to be able to perform, host, accompany and music direct a live show again!"



At now 14-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music, and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. The Perfect Fit, the Musical: A Perfectly Distant Concert was recently live-streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages in NYC on November 15th to rave reviews. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38-year history, and also performed alongside Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours and has numerous developmental works, concerts, and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write The Early Night Show series.

Scheduled Special Guests at the April 9, 2021, 7pm show include:

Audrey Bennett (Broadway's Frozen, Broadway's Amelie, Sound of Music Broadway National Tour, Love Life, Evil, Hunters, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, The Many Saints of Newark)

Swayam Bhatia (Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Perfect Fit the Musical, Succession, Really Rosie)

Catherine Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Bubble Guppies, A Christmas Story the Musical National Tour, Spandex The Musical)

Bonale Fambrini (Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes at Radio City, King and I, Oliver!, Bernard Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra, Philie Trilogy, South Pacific, Kevin Can Wait, Daredevil, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Dani Who)

Carly Gendell (Broadway's School of Rock Original Cast, The Perfect Fit the Musical, Annie- Flatrock Playhouse and Ordway Center)

Gianna Harris (School of Rock- Broadway and Broadway National Tour, Mighty Oak, The Perfect Fit the Musical)

Tyrah Skye Odoms (Annie-Broadway, Upcoming Season of Pose, The Lion King Broadway National Tour, The Perfect Fit the Musical, Annie- Walnut Street Theatre)

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.