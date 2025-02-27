The Green Room 42 Presents The 6th Edition Of THE DANCERS WHO SING CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present the 6th edition of The Dancer's Who Sing Cabaret. To be held on March 5th at 9:30pm, this show will look a little different from past versions of The Dancers Who Sing Cabaret.

In the spirit of the mission of Dancers Who, this show will feature dancers who are instrumental musicians, as well as vocalists. Full of incredible singers, story tellers and surprises, the 6th edition of TDWSC will celebrate the multifaceted nature of NYC's dance community.

Created and produced by Viktoria Chiappa, with music direction by Kenneth Gartman and featuring the voices of Brett-Marco Glauser, Kurt Kemper, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Janet Huey, Nigel Jamal Hall, Viktoria Chiappa, Meridien Terrell, Daryn Polzin, Angela Strauman, Luis Villar, Chadwick Balen, Mary Austin Wilson, Cassandra Gauthier, Mollie Downes and Julia Feeley.

In person tickets available here.

Comments