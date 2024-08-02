The Green Room 42 Presents Melody A. Betts In HAIL TO THE QUEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present acclaimed vocalist Melody A. Betts, currently starring on Broadway in The Wiz as “Aunt Em/Evillene,” in her show “Hail to the Queens” on Monday, August 12 at 9:30 PM.

Known for her powerful performances in productions like Waitress and Invisible Thread, as well as on STARZ''s “Power” and NBC's “Chicago PD/Fire,” Melody invites you to experience her soul-stirring concert. Paying homage to the influential queens who have shaped her life and artistry, she delivers a deeply personal show celebrating iconic vocalists such as Nina Simone, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Mabel King, and more. Join Melody and some special guests from The Wiz for a heartwarming journey filled with humor and musical magic. Prepare to be uplifted and inspired, as if you've just experienced a spirited Sunday morning service at a Baptist church. The show features Matthew Sims Jr, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Jay Copeland, and more. A livestream option is available.

Melody A. Betts is a NYC-based actress, singer/songwriter and director who made her Broadway debut in Waitress and has also been seen in Invisible Thread at Second Stage in New York. National tours include The Sound of Music and Waitress. In Chicago, you name it, she has done it: Grandma Tzeitel/Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof (Chicago Lyric), Black Nativity (Goodman Theatre), Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse, and Seussical the Musical (Drury Lane Theatre), Once on This Island, Nunsense, All Shook Up, and The Drowsy Chaperone (Marriott Theatre), Comedy of Errors and Pinocchio (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), and Motherhood the Musical (Royal George Theatre). On television, she has been seen on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Code,” “Power,” and “I Can See Your Voice.”

Melody A. Betts will perform “Hail to the Queens” on Monday, August 12 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

