The Green Room 42 Presents An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty benefitting the Child HELP Partnership, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

In Ms. Kittredge's follow up to her 2018 Mac Award winning cabaret debut, she emerges as story-songstress supreme: a title that may be undefeated for some time to come...By the final moments of Fancy Meeting You, arms no longer sparring, but instead stretched open to a thunderous ovation: she's proven what, as it turns out, we've known all along: she's a total champ -- Brady Schwind, Broadway World

Ann Kittredge makes her Green Room/42 debut with her critically acclaimed show, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening Of Ahrens & Flaherty. Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success.

Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean-and beyond. Drawing on her early acting training at Carnegie Mellon and work on and off-Broadway, the rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens and Flaherty creation.

With Michael Goetz. Special guest Andy Lebon





