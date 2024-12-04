The Five Towns College Theatre Arts Cabaret Returns To Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The FTC Theatre Arts Cabaret, 2023 BroadwayWorld nominee for best recurring series, is returning Thursday evening at 9:30pm to the legendary Don't Tell Mama stage.

“This class has been a gateway for the new BFA community to launch into the wonderful world of Cabaret performance,” says Director Mitchell Walker (Head of Musical Theatre at FTC, No Reverse Records) “Each semester we work on the basics of creating a show, from song selection to mic technique to linking dialogue to musical arrangements. They create a 4-song set that acts as the outline for their future solo show!”

This evening will be musical directed by Anthony Vetere and feature Yolanda Penfield, Victor Calcano IV, Jonny Oscarson, Lillian Daley, Paul Schiller, Gaia Tini, and Trinity Giselle.

FTC Theatre Arts at Five Towns College is the premiere conservatory BFA training program on Long Island. Our Musical Theatre department focuses on triple-threat skills while creating viable human beings who know their craft. The Acting Studio prepares emotionally available actors for stage and screen. FTC prepares students for careers in show business by producing well rounded, contributing creators, who are the future of our industry.

This show has no cover charge but a $20 food and drink minimum. For reservations visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Comments