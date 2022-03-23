Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Drunk Texts to Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Duplex

They've got the (boozy) tea on all the pre-Tinder Victorian dating drama, and they're ready to get sloppy and spill it.

Mar. 23, 2022  

Always a crowd favorite, The Drunk Texts will remount Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest on April 1st at 9:30pm at The Duplex!

They've got the (boozy) tea on all the pre-Tinder Victorian dating drama, and they're ready to get sloppy and spill it this April Fool's Day!

Tickets can be purchased at thedrunktexts.com - $10 (+ 2 drink minimum), $15 at the door.

Featuring Anique Clements, A.J. Cote, Lindsey Kelly, Erin Leigh Schmoyer, Mary Lane Townsend, John Wiethorn, Paul Mitchell Wilder and host Mike Gregorek.

About The Drunk Texts: Join them as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with them as they bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.

