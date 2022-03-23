The Drunk Texts to Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Duplex

Always a crowd favorite, The Drunk Texts will remount Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest on April 1st at 9:30pm at The Duplex!

They've got the (boozy) tea on all the pre-Tinder Victorian dating drama, and they're ready to get sloppy and spill it this April Fool's Day!

Tickets can be purchased at thedrunktexts.com - $10 (+ 2 drink minimum), $15 at the door.

Featuring Anique Clements, A.J. Cote, Lindsey Kelly, Erin Leigh Schmoyer, Mary Lane Townsend, John Wiethorn, Paul Mitchell Wilder and host Mike Gregorek.

About The Drunk Texts: Join them as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with them as they bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.