The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes SMASH Star Jaime Cepero Ahead of his New Show at The Green Room 42

This week the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to be getting "smashed" with Jaime Cepero, one of the stars of NBC's beloved musical theatre drama "Smash!"

We're pouring out Van Brunt Stillhouse Whiskey into our show cups as Jaime spills about playing a "villain" on TV, touring with the 75th Anniversary production of Porgy & Bess, and his upcoming show on Saturday, May 25th at 9:30pm at Green Room 42! (for tickets, visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com)

Game Master Kimberly leads us through a new game named "AAHHH! Real Musicals!" and then the aptly named "Smash" and Jaime takes a trip to the always zany "Kevin's Corner" (brought to you by our friends at Goldstar with the most affordable tickets to all the best shows, experiences, and live events!)

We have an absolute blast with Jaime so listen in as "Smash" star Jaime Cepero gets Broadwaysted then have a "smashing" time at Jaime's show this weekend with special musical guests Paul Victor, Courtney Daniels, Stephanie Nash and Michelle Dowdy and more!

Listen to the episode here:

About Jaime : Jaime Cepero is perhaps best known for playing Ellis, assistant to composer Tom Leavitt (Christian Borle) on NBC's musical drama "Smash." Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Cepero has starred in New York workshop productions of The Voice Within, Harlem Stages and The Concubine, as well as the 75th anniversary national tour of Porgy & Bess. He has also been featured in regional theatre productions of Hair at the Prince Music Theatre, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Alliance Theater Company and Richard Kramer's Theater District for the Speakeasy Stage Co. Cepero has voiced commercials for American Eagle Outfitters and has also performed as a backup vocalist for several artists, including Kameko and Tituss Burgess. Follow him @JaimeCepero on Twitter and @papimagic on Instagram.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





