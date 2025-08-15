 tracker
The Broadway Beat To Present WORKSLOP At Caveat This August

The one-day-only matinee event will take place at Caveat on August 23, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat will present its newest live show, WORKSLOP, combining sketch, song, and somewhat-before-seen performances in a send-up of all things Broadway.

Special guests will include Eleri Ward, Rocky Paterra, and Dylan MarcAurele, alongside Broadway Beat contributors Zach Raffio, HaleyJane Rose, Edward Precht, Jennifer Haining, James la Bella, Allison Mintz, and Ben Schrager.

The show will be hosted by Raffio, Rose, and Precht, who also serve as editors for The Broadway Beat.

Tickets for WORKSLOP are available at Eventbrite.




