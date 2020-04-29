The 78th Annual Dolphin Show Presents A SPLASH FOR SUPPORT

Northwestern University's 78th Annual Dolphin Show is thrilled to present A Splash For Support, a virtual cabaret raising money for The Actor's Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief. The event will feature performances by prominent alumni of the organization, including Rosie Jo Neddy, Ian Weinberger and Adam Kantor. The event will be streamed live on the Dolphin Show's Youtube page on Wednesday, May 6th at 6:15pm CST.

"Over the past three years that I have worked on The Dolphin Show, I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support that we receive from our alumni, many of whom work professionally in the theater community. I am looking forward to coming together as a community to give back to our alumni and so many other theater professionals who are struggling during these challenging times."

- Rachel Khutorsky, Community Producer, The 78th Annual Dolphin Show

The cabaret will feature alumni including Rosie Jo Neddy (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, 74th Dolphin Show Choreographer), Ian Weinberger (Broadway Music Director: Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme, The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, 68th Dolphin Show Music Director).

There will be two live Q&As: one with Adam Kantor (Broadway: The Band's Visit (Telephone Guy), Fiddler On The Roof (Motel)) and one with Aaron Simon Gross (Broadway: 13, A New Musical).

Other special guests include Dolphin Show alumni Mariah Copeland, Robert Cunningham, Alex Getlin, Emma Griffone, Holly Hinchliffe, Lucette Panush and Jonathan Wagner.

A Splash For Support will be May 6th at 6:15pm CST at this link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQhTtMIXPc898WTgXTUbKkw

There is a suggested donation of $15.

For more information please go to nudolphinshow.org.





