Texas Jazz Star Ken Slavin To Headline The Triad In November

Ken Slavin will present "I've Got a Crush on New York Town" on the famed theater's stage at 158 W. 72nd Street on Saturday, November 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus a two-drink minimum. Visit www.triadnyc.com to purchase tickets.

Slavin will present an elegant and eclectic Great American Songbook program of classic New York-inspired songs, along a selection of jazzy holiday classics.

He will be accompanied by New York's popular Janice Friedman Trio, which regularly headlines Swing 46 Jazz and Supper Club, Mezzrow, and other noted venues in the Big Apple.

"I'm thrilled to return to the beautiful Triad Theater at the start of the holiday season," Slavin said. "It's my favorite time to be in New York and it's always a joy to work with the folks at the Triad. They are top-notch!"

He made his New York debut in 2013 at the legendary Metropolitan Room. That performance produced a CD, "You Gotta Have Heart: Ken Slavin Live at The Metropolitan Room in New York," executive-produced by Tony Award-winner Paul Boskind, co-producer of 2011's Broadway hit, "The Normal Heart." Since then, Slavin returns regularly to sing in his favorite city.

Slavin, whose nickname "Jazz Crooner Extraordinaire" was bestowed on him by a San Antonio music journalist, has racked up numerous awards and glowing reviews across the country and overseas. His recordings sell briskly in Japan, Europe and Latin America. And he regularly ranks as #1 on ReverbNation's jazz charts for San Antonio and for the Southwest Region.

He has opened for such jazz legends as Dianne Reeves, The Four Freshmen, Eddie Palmieri, Dee Dee Bridgewater, David Sanborn and Chico Hamilton. He also has performed with legendary New York-based jazz musicians Johnny O'Neal, Gerry Gibbs, and Paul Bollenback.

The San Antonio Summer Art & Jazz Festival presented Slavin with the "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his musical contributions to the community - most notably for a six-year series of concerts and a special CD benefiting the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.

