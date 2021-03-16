TSquared Production Company Announces Upcoming Readings

TSquared Production Company, founded by Tess Ammerman and T. Michael Vest, will usher in the spring with something old and something new. On March 25 at 7:30pm, TSquared and Unidentified Stages will present an online reading of Angelle Whavers' new play The Tea Party. On April 6 at 7pm, TSquared will present an online reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved classic An Ideal Husband.

THE TEA PARTY

By Angelle Whavers

March 25 | 7:30pm

Watch at: https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco

We Americans all know the story of the Boston Tea Party...how the Sons of Liberty valiantly threw British Tea into Boston Harbor after a vicious tax hike on England's favorite beverage. But legends tend to crown their own "winners," don't they? What happens when a playwright decides to tell the unadulterated story, where the Sons of Liberty got so drunk they nearly killed a man and sent another one home naked in the middle of a Boston winter? (Yes, that is all true.) Penned by Angelle Whavers, get ready for a night of colonial partying featuring bass-ass actresses Tess Ammerman, Yolanda Hamilton, Liz Kent, Emily Miller, Victoria St. Hillaire, Alicia Whavers, and more. Trust us. Drunk History's got nothing on this.

AN IDEAL HUSBAND

By Oscar Wilde

April 6 | 7pm

Watch at: https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco

Enter Sir Robert Chiltern. A respectable politician whose spotless reputation is the pride of his wife and adoring sister. And yet, when one begins to poke at Robert's prized reputation, perhaps the flawless Chiltern is not nearly as ideal as he appears. This April, TSquared Production Company will bring you Oscar Wilde's comedy classic, An Ideal Husband, featuring Tess Ammerman, Ali Archetti, John Bergeron, Lèna Chilingerian, Gloria Lamoureux, Geoff Shields, James Weeks, and T. Michael Vest.

Both readings will be streamed live on TSquared Production Company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco). Join us for a spring of blasts from the past - from the chilly harbors of Boston to the merry green of London's Grosvenor Square!