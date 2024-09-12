TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES Comes to Joe's Pub This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot off its sold-out and award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Tim Murray is WITCHES is headed to Joe's Pub this month. This show is a mix of stand-up and original comedy songs about Tim's favorite pop culture WITCHES! Murray is like a gay Bo Burnham, but painted green and doing drag!

The performance is set for September 24. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

The show is a tribute to LGBTQIA people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven. Murray speaks to the many queer people who feel like we have to hide ourselves to fit in and we our powers grow stronger once we find our queer family.

From The Craft to Wicked to the Sanderson Sisters to Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Angelica Houston's Grand High Witch, Murray celebrates famous sorceresses throughout herstory and uses their stories as a parallel to the queer witch hunt.

Tim Murray has performed stand-up all over the U.S. including SF Sketchfest, The Brooklyn Comedy Festival and DragCon. His new sketch comedy TV show ‘Wish You Were Queer’ produced by Trixie Mattel will debut in 2024. This show received several 5 star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe. It was nominated for an Off-West End award and WON Best Musical show from Entertainment Now.

Photo Credit: Kim Newmoney

Comments