THEY WRITE THE SONGS Returns to Don't Tell Mama This Month

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has announced the return of THEY WRITE THE SONGS on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm at NYC's Don't Tell Mama.

Award-winning songwriter Julie Gold (Song of the Year Grammy Award for "From a Distance") hosts the event. Yasuhiko Fukuoka serves as music director.

The afternoon features the songs of Burman Award Winners Larry Kerchner, Jeff Thomson and Jordan Mann, Michael Dansicker, and this year's winner John Forster as well as Wallowitch Award Winners Adam Wachter, JJ WARSHAW and Nicholas Parker, Joel B. New, and this year's winner ANSON JONES.

Scheduled to perform are Marieann Meringolo, Doug Shapiro, Nick Cearley, JESSIE WEILL, Jonathan Hoover, Cheo Bourne, Sidney Myer, and ANSON JONES.

Tickets are $15 for MAC Members, $20 for non-members. There is a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207011®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F7110-mac-presents-they-write-the-songs-11-13-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. www.donttellmamanyc.com