THEY WRITE THE SONGS Returns to Don't Tell Mama This Month

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has announced the return of THEY WRITE THE SONGS on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm at NYC's Don't Tell Mama.
Award-winning songwriter Julie Gold (Song of the Year Grammy Award for "From a Distance") hosts the event. Yasuhiko Fukuoka serves as music director.
The afternoon features the songs of Burman Award Winners Larry Kerchner, Jeff Thomson and Jordan Mann, Michael Dansicker, and this year's winner John Forster as well as Wallowitch Award Winners Adam Wachter, JJ WARSHAW and Nicholas Parker, Joel B. New, and this year's winner ANSON JONES.
Scheduled to perform are Marieann Meringolo, Doug Shapiro, Nick Cearley, JESSIE WEILL, Jonathan Hoover, Cheo Bourne, Sidney Myer, and ANSON JONES.
Tickets are $15 for MAC Members, $20 for non-members. There is a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207011®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F7110-mac-presents-they-write-the-songs-11-13-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. www.donttellmamanyc.com
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist André De Shields ('Hadestown,' 'Ain't Misbehavin,' 'The Wiz') joins award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sekou Luke (Notes from Harlem) and noted music journalist Christian John Wikane (PopMatters) at The Loft at City Winery on Monday, November 28 for 'Unscripted Live.'
Carole J. Bufford returned to Birdland on Monday, October 31 with a brand-new show celebrating all things Halloween. Ms. Bufford and company (Ian Herman, Howie Gordon, Tom Hubbard) brought eerie music like 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Bad Moon Rising,” 'I Want To Be Evil,' 'Witchy Woman,' 'Cruella de Ville,' 'St. James Infirmary,' 'Send Me To The 'Lectric Chair,' and more to the stage of the historic music room.
For one night only Via DeRoche is set to perform 'Are You Having a Good Time?' at Don't Tell Mama on November 9th at 9:30pm. Her debut cabaret will take the audience through her earliest original works along with her theatrical favourites. Led by Via DeRoche, this event features Sir Dallan G, Leche, Rita Castagna and Trevor Haumschilt.
Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has added an additional concert on January 1 at 8pm to her previously announced 15-show engagement at 54 Below. This performance will also be livestreamed.
More Hot Stories For You
André De Shields Will Headline UNSCRIPTED LIVE at City Winery
November 2, 2022
Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist André De Shields ('Hadestown,' 'Ain't Misbehavin,' 'The Wiz') joins award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sekou Luke (Notes from Harlem) and noted music journalist Christian John Wikane (PopMatters) at The Loft at City Winery on Monday, November 28 for 'Unscripted Live.'
Photos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Halloween at Birdland
November 2, 2022
Carole J. Bufford returned to Birdland on Monday, October 31 with a brand-new show celebrating all things Halloween. Ms. Bufford and company (Ian Herman, Howie Gordon, Tom Hubbard) brought eerie music like 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Bad Moon Rising,” 'I Want To Be Evil,' 'Witchy Woman,' 'Cruella de Ville,' 'St. James Infirmary,' 'Send Me To The 'Lectric Chair,' and more to the stage of the historic music room.
ARE YOU HAVING A GOOD TIME? A Cabaret By Via DeRoche Announced At Don't Tell Mama
November 1, 2022
For one night only Via DeRoche is set to perform 'Are You Having a Good Time?' at Don't Tell Mama on November 9th at 9:30pm. Her debut cabaret will take the audience through her earliest original works along with her theatrical favourites. Led by Via DeRoche, this event features Sir Dallan G, Leche, Rita Castagna and Trevor Haumschilt.
Patti LuPone Adds Performance & Livestream to 54 Below Run
November 1, 2022
Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has added an additional concert on January 1 at 8pm to her previously announced 15-show engagement at 54 Below. This performance will also be livestreamed.
Talia Suskauer, Nik Walker & More to Star in I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at 54 Below in November
November 1, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on November 13, 2022, at 9:30pm. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their “roles come true”.