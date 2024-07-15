THE PIANO MEN Announced At 54 Below In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Piano Men: A Night of Billy Joel & Elton John Hits on August 25 at 9:30pm.

Step into Broadway's living room for a cabaret experience featuring the iconic music of Billy Joel and Elton John. With careers that have spanned decades, these two legendary musicians have left an indelible mark on the world of musical theater and beyond. Get ready to experience a “New York State of Mind” as Broadway and NYC cabaret favorites take you on a journey through iconic discographies. With “The Longest Time” of toe-tapping and singing along, this cabaret will have you “Crocodile Rock”-ing and “Movin' Out” of your seat. It's time to show these two legends some “Honesty” and “Sacrifice” by joining us for an unforgettable night that'll leave you saying, “We Didn't Start the Fire,” but we sure had a blast!

The Piano Men, features a dazzling lineup of Broadway and NYC cabaret favorites! Produced by Sarah Isola (Emojiland) and Eli Hamilton (Reading Rainbow Live!, Weston Playhouse's Shrek), with music direction by Sean Andrews (True North, Kinky Boots at Orlando Shakespeare Theatre), this show promises to be a sensational experience. The stellar cast includes Alyssa Wray (“American Idol,” A Little Night Music), Andrew Tufano (The Who's Tommy), Drew Black (Goodspeed's world premiere musical The Double Helix), Kate Coffey (John M. Engeman's Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jaden Dominique (Emojiland, Jesus Christ Superstar), Alana Janai (Queen of Disco at 54 Below, Emojiland), Steven Klenk (Emojiland, Scouts), Felicia Josey, Angelina Milici, Cullen Parrish, Jack Roden, Kevin James Sievert (US Cast of The Choir of Man), Kaileigh Fiorillo, and Elijah Zurek. Don't miss this star-studded event that promises to be the highlight of your evening!

The Piano Men: A Night of Billy Joel & Elton John Hits plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 25th, 2024 at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

