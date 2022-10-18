THE MOVIES THAT SLAYED US To Play The Green Room 42 This Weekend

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The night will feature music from some of the hottest recording artists such as Ariana Grande, Aqua, Billie Eilish, Kate Bush, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and more!

Oct. 18, 2022  

Michael Anthony Theatrical is back at The Green Room 42, this time, with their newest production "The Movies That Slayed Us." The evening will feature a collaboration of contemporary pop/rock hits mixed with the most famous horror movies of all time. This production will play a one-night engagement on Saturday, October 22nd at The Green Room 42 at 9:30pm. The night will feature music from some of the hottest recording artists such as Ariana Grande, Aqua, Billie Eilish, Kate Bush, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and more!

The evening will feature performances by Carly Ameling (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, Beauty and the Beast,) Skylar Aryn (MAT's The Music of: Adele,) Ryan Basch (Spring Awakening, Sweet Charity,) Kate Coffey (MAT's The Music of: Adele, Lights.. Camera.. BROADWAY,) Cara DiPierto (Catch Me if You Can, Little Women,) Logan Foster (The Tale of Despereaux,) Kristina Huegel, Lexi Lyric (MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You,) (Samantha Lucas (Matilda, Spring Awakening,) Mikey Marmann, Caleb Mitchell, Braden Phillips ( 54 Sings 2000's TV Tunes, 54 Sings Lady Gaga), Francesca Panzara (MAT's Heathers,) Carolina Rial (MAT's Queen of the Night, MAT's The Holiday Special,) Melissa Tormeme (Holland America Cruise Lines, Mamma Mia,) Channing Wier (Norwegian Cruise Line's SIX,) Wronski (Untitled DanceShowPartyThing, Lizzie at Playhouse Square.) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino and associate directed by Dan F. Sims, and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.


