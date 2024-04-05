THE LIONEL COLE EXPERIENCE Comes to 54 Below in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lionel Cole Experience starring Lionel Cole will return to 54 Below on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 PM!

Lionel Cole is from a storied musical family as he is the son of Freddy Cole, a Grammy nominated jazz vocalist, the nephew of Nat King Cole, and the cousin of Natalie Cole. His musical style draws inspiration from Stevie Wonder, Prince, Chopin, and Samuel Barber.

Lionel’s 10 member band (with 2 Grammy nominated members) will include: Clara Kennedy cello, Dana Lyn on violin, Elias Bailey on bass, John Chin on piano, Sean Moran on guitar, Tony Addison on drums with Mike McGinnis leading the horn section on woodwinds.

Lionel Cole plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) VIP Seating is $73 (includes $8 in fees) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://54below.org/LionelCole. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT LIONEL COLE

Lionel’s music includes over 300 original works, performances with countless musical heavyweights such as Mariah Carey and her platinum song “Through The Rain” he co-wrote, Randy Jackson, and Joss Stone as well as producing numerous television and film compositions. Cole has also been featured as part of Robert Downey Jr’s band.

Lionel is the host of the show, "Center Stage" for American Airlines with over 17 million listeners a month and has included guests Aloe Blacc, Laufey, Noah Kahan, Alfredo Rodriguez and Dropkick Murphy to name a few.

After an extended tour in Australia, Lionel is making his way to back to New York City for another performance at 54 Below with additional performances in Georgia and South Carolina. This all on the back of his successful “sold out” winter tour in the USA.

In 2007, Lionel arranged the Grammy Award-winning recording for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals by John Legend, Joss Stone, and Van Hunt of 'Family Affair.’

Lionel also earned several official Grammy Award Considerations in 2023 from The Recording Academy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Recording Package (“With Love”), Best Jazz Vocal Performance (“All I Want for Christmas”), and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (“Cancel Christmas”).



